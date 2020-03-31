Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Week Ending March 29, 2020
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY: Spring fieldwork picked up in several localities last week amidst mostly dry and windy conditions, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
Much of the state, except central counties, were experiencing abnormally to severe drought conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report.
In northeastern counties, received moisture late in the week aided non-irrigated crop and rangeland conditions. Local reports noted winter wheat stands in areas were filling in and showing good growth. Crop producers were busy preparing for spring planting and livestock producers continued to benefit from mostly mild weather. Concerns were noted for rangeland moisture needs going forward.
In east central counties, high winds depleted soil moisture supplies and damaged winter wheat stands in areas. Reports noted winter wheat growth was behind normal due to long-term lack of moisture.
In the San Luis Valley, no moisture was received last week and windy conditions were noted. Barley planting progressed in some localities while others had not yet started. Other spring field operations continued. Livestock were reportedly in good condition.
In southeastern counties, reports noted no moisture was received and high winds prevailed. Although pastures were beginning to green up, growth was noted as slow. Both winter wheat and rangeland need significant moisture moving forward to sustain growth.
As of March 27, 2020, snowpack in Colorado was 109 percent measured as percent of median snowfall. The Southwest and San Luis Valley were both 100 percent. Stored feed supplies were rated 1 percent very short, 8 percent short, 76 percent adequate, and 15 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 49 percent average and 51 percent light. Cattle death loss was 72 percent average and 28 percent light.
