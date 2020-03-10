Bicycle Colorado Instructs Students on Bike Techniques

Russ Baldwin | Mar 10, 2020 | Comments 0

This past February 24th through the 27th, Bicycle Colorado held informational assemblies at local schools including Alta Vista Charter School, Washington and Parkview elementary schools, Lamar Middle School and the Freshman PE class at Lamar High school. The assemblies helped bring awareness to the Bikes in School program funded by the GenWild grant as well as inform students about bike safety, rules of the road and helmet safety. According to Kenda Buchanan, Special Events Coordinator, all five schools will receive brand new bikes to use in their physical education program. Approximately 100 bicycles will be purchased through the grant.

Some of the students provided comments on what they took away from their assemblies.

Have you ever wondered about bikes, safety on bikes and rules for bikers? On February 25th, two men, named Chris and James, came from Bicycle Colorado to my school, Alta Vista Charter School. First, they taught us about different ways to get to places, including school. Next, they explained such as important topic, which was bike safety. Also, Chris and James educated us about signs and signals that bikers need to follow and use. After that, Chris and James told us about why we need to wear helmets, and how to check and make sure that the helmets property fit. Lastly, Chris and James taught my school’s upper grade levels the biking ABCs.

When they asked us what we use for transportation, most kids answered car, carpool or bus. They also asked us some fun, creative ways to get to school. Some kids answered with private jets, helicopters or horsebacks riding. Next, when bike safety was greatly explained to me, I learned about bike safety.

When riding a bike, always wear a properly fitting helmet, proper shows and proper biking attire. Also, when biking, pay attention to your surroundings. Also, they taught us about signs and signals that bikers use and follow, such as, bikers do not have to go as fast as the speed limit, but they can’t exceed the speed limit just like car drivers. To continue, Chris and James explained that all bikers need to wear helmets and how to see if they are properly fitting. “How do I know if my helmet fits properly?”, you ask. Well, to see if your helmet fits correctly, your helmet strap needs to be two fingers length from you chin, the top if your helmet needs to be two fingers length from your eyebrows to the rim (top of) the helmet. Lastly, I was educated about the biking ABCs. Here is what this stands for,

A: Air Pressure. Check to make sure your tires are properly inflated

B: Brakes. Check and make sure your brakes work.

C: Chain. Check to make sure that your chain is in its proper positions.

This assembly was very educational and interesting

By: Alyssa Postma

***********************************************

Bicycle Colorado by Glada Nieschburg

Do you enjoy riding bikes? On Monday, we were given an interesting presentation by two men, named Chris and James, about bicycle safety. The first thing they talked about was different ways of getting to school. We listed the machine-powered ways of getting to school and the human powered ways. The, we discussed the good and bad things about each method.

Secondly, they spoke about general bike safety. They used Jaylen, who was wearing a neon, hard to miss sweatshirt, as an example to say that we should wear bright clothes that aren’t loose. They also said that we should use bike horns and bicycle lights and/or reflectors to show cars we are there, should we ride at night. It was also said that one should bring along lots of wager.

After that, these two men told us about how to read to signs. They mentioned obeying stop signs and speed limits, and letting others know that you are there. Also, the said to yield to pedestrians. Chris and James showed us the “Two Finger Helmet Check”. They brought up Chloee as an example, and put a helmet on her head backwards. Then they made us correct it. Then James showed us the “Two Finger Helmet Check” on her, using two fingers put together to check the chin, and two fingers put together to check the forehead. After this, he made a peace sign with his fingers to check Chloee’s ears. Finally, Chris showed us the “You Check ABC”, using Kandyce as an example. “A” stood for the tire pressure, “B” stood for brakes and “C” stood for chain. Each letter had its own procedure. As you can see, this was a very intriguing presentation.

**********************************

Bike Assembly by Whitney

Do you love riding your bike? Here are some things that will help keep you safe while riding. Chris and James set up an assembly at our school, Alta Vista so we could learn more interesting things about bikes.

First, they asked us how we get to school and other questions similar to that. Chris and James compared a human walking to a car and asked if we could come up with some crazy or cool ways to get to school. I wanted to say the sewers. The, they talked about safety like where to ride bikes. Hopefully you all know not to ride your bike in the middle of the road, you should at least go on the sidewalk or a place marked for bikes to ride. And be careful to watch out for your surrounds.

After that, Chris and James showed us signs that we should follow. Did you know we have to follow the speed limit when you’re on a bike? They don’t even give you a manual like you get for cars…wow! But you should know that you need to stop at stop signs for your safety and everybody else.

Later, they showed us how to put a helmet on perfectly. I didn’t know there was a certain way to put a helmet on. Turns out you have to on your forehead in between your helmet and where you buckle your strap. Finally, Chris and James showed us how to check out bike to make sure our bike is in good condition. They showed us a way to check our bikes called the, “ABC Check; “A”=air pressure, B=brakes and C=chain. You need caution lights on your bike and some type of horn/whistle. Chris and James did an excellent job on their assembly. Thank you!!!