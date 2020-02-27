US 50B Surface Treatment Between Fowler and Manzanola
Russ Baldwin | Feb 27, 2020 | Comments 0
The Colorado Department of Transportation is improving an eight-mile stretch of US 50 between Fowler and Manzanola. A full closure of US 50 from mile points (MP) 351.95 to MP 359.03 between Fowler and Manzanola is required from March 16 through late fall 2020. Work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
US 50 is a high traffic highway with a significant amount of large semi-truck travel for this reason it will be closed to provide adequate safety to work crews and the traveling public.
This project will improve safety by:
•widening and lengthening the existing passing lane
•placing safety rumble strips at centerline and shoulders
•repairing bridges within the project limits
•reconstruction of crumbling roadway.
Detour
Beginning on March 16, all eastbound traffic will be detoured off US 50 at south Main Street (SH 167) North to Colorado Highway (CO) 96 East, to CO 71 South, rejoins US 50 west of Rocky Ford. All westbound traffic will be detoured off US 50 at CO 71 heading north, to CO 96 West, to SH 167 south, rejoining US 50 in Fowler. The detour will add approximately 17 minutes to travel times. Only local traffic will be able to access the closed section US 50. T
Traffic Impacts
•A full closure of US 50 from mile points (MP) 351.95 to MP 359.03 between Fowler and Manzanola is required from March 2 through October 12, 2020.
Project Facts
•Cost: $10.8 Million
•Contractor: Castle Rock Construction Company of Colorado
•Timeline: March – November 2020
•Location: US 50B between Fowler and Manzanola
