Retired Lamar Community College Coach Inducted to NJCAA Baseball Hall of Fame
Russ Baldwin | Feb 04, 2020 | Comments 0
Charlotte, NC – The NJCAA Baseball Coaches Association has selected four prominent head coaches for its 2020 Hall of Fame class, announced by the NJCAA National Office on Thursday. Among the four inductees was Scott Crampton of Lamar (CO) added to this year’s illustrious class.
Scott Crampton arrived on campus at Lamar in 1993 and revived a program that had experienced shortcomings for many years prior. Twenty-five years and over 1,000 wins later, Crampton joins exclusive company in the 2020 class of the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Crampton, who retired in 2018, accumulated a career record of 1,018-449, a winning percentage of .694. Crampton was a nine-time recipient of the NJCAA Region XI Coach of the Year honor, including a five-year consecutive stretch from 2002-07. The Runnin’ Lopes set a school record for wins in 2002 after Crampton guided the program to a 59-5 record and a third-place finish at the JUCO World Series.
A member of the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) since 1990, Crampton has also served as a contributor for Coaching Digest, NMBCA, CBSCA, and as PCCA clinic speaker. Crampton currently serves on the Lamar Parks and Recreation Board and as an advisor and leader for the Lamar Community College Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Crampton was selected to the Colorado Dugout Hall of Fame in 2013.
A graduate of New Mexico State University, Crampton and his wife Anne-Marie have two children, Katie and Brent.
For more information about Lamar Community College baseball, visit golopes.com/sports/bsb/index.
