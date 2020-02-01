Kenneth Dale Alexander…June 17, 1961 – January 28, 2020
A celebration of life memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Kenneth D. Alexander affectionately known as Kenny, will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating.
Per Kenny’s wishes cremation has taken place.
Kenny was born on June 17, 1961 at Lamar, Colorado to Bud and Donna Karen (McKim) Alexander and passed away on January 28, 2020 at the Pikes Peak Hospice in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 58.
Kenny is survived by his three sons, Derek Alexander of Lamar, CO, Justin (Laurie) Alexander and Jason Alexander both of Fort Collins, CO; his parents, Bud and Donna Alexander; his wife, Jan Alexander and his siblings, Curtis (Diane) Alexander of Greeley, CO, Jackie (Terry) Warman, Sandra (Randy) Sniff and Jayme (Dennis Hiner) Alexander all of Lamar. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends including his lifelong friend Rick Robinson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
