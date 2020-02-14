Granada Cancels Trustees Election in April
Russ Baldwin | Feb 14, 2020 | Comments 0
The Granada Trustees passed a resolution during their monthly meeting, Wednesday, February 12th, as the number of candidates equaled the number of open positions.
Resolution NO. 2020-002 stated that if there were only candidates for the election to the Town Board for the five offices available and no write-in affidavits of intent had been filed with the Town Clerk, it is the desire of the Board of Trustees to cancel the April 7th election.
On Thursday, February 13, 2020, the following candidates for office of Mayor and Trustees for the Town of Granada shall be hereby declared elected.
Argie Thrall, Jr. will replace Glenn Otto as Mayor for a two-year term as Otto declined to run for office. Thomas Sanchez will remain on the board for a four-year term as will new Trustees Tyndan Marquez and Sergio Sigala. Trustees Kyle Jara, Andria Riddle and Peter Hernandez will remain on the board to finish their regular terms. Town Clerk, Jackie Malone, said a mayor pro-tem will be selected in April.
In other action during the board meeting, a building permit request from Amairini Mejia was tabled until more information on the type of Super Dome or Eco Dome home was available. The couple plan to build an adobe house on ground, which it was pointed out, will need to be inspected before any construction can begin. The Trustees had concerns as to how the house would be connected to municipal utilities. A building permit was granted to Susie Turner to build a house and garage on a vacant lot.
The Trustees approved a grant application from SECED, Southeast Colorado Economic Development, to fund recycling containers for trash disposal. The application for the bins is due March 19th and the next SECED meeting is scheduled in Lamar for March 26th. The estimate of the recycle bins is from $5,000 to $6,000.
The Granada landfill passed its most recent inspection by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment. John McMillan, Town Supervisor, said a series of ten foot deep trenches will serve for refuse dumping, but will not face the length of the current landfill. Per a state requirement, eight new information signs have been set up at the landfill site.
County Commissioner, Ron Cook, asked if the Trustees would serve as a board member and a delegate with Prowers Economic Development, PEP. A representative would attend meetings held the third Monday of the month and assist with various community development projects. Cook asked the Trustees if they would list all available properties in Granada, providing information for prospective businesses that might relocate to the area. All towns in Prowers County are being asked to help compile a comprehensive listing.
Granada Police Chief, David Dougherty, reported he had been contacted by the company transporting large windmill blades through the community. “He asked if we could cut back on some of the tree branches along Main Street as they’re causing difficulties for the semis and drivers at the intersections of Highways 385 and 50,” Chief Dougherty explained.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Granada • Consumer Issues • Economy • Environment • Featured • Law Enforcement • Transportation
About the Author: