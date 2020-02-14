Donald M. Casey…March 6, 1937 – February 11, 2020
Feb 14, 2020
Donald M. Casey, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Co. He had been battling with pneumonia for several weeks. He was in the presence of his wife (Shirley) when he passed.
Don was born in Jefferson, Missouri on March 6, 1937.
He was a long time resident of Lamar, Co.
Don worked for H&T Trucking for over 45 years. His truck and hauling cattle was his biggest passion. He tried to retire from trucking when he turned 80, but he was the type of person who always had to be working. He returned back to trucking a year later and worked for H&T Trucking until his passing.
Don was a devoted loving husband to Shirley for over 45 years.
His hobbies were watching old western movies and rodeos. He was fascinated with horses since he was 6 years old and was a trail guide for many years. One of his dreams was to attend the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada. H&T Trucking was gracious enough to send him in December, 2019.
Don was the most caring and honest person that anyone had the fortune to know. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, four children- Debbie, Rick, Bryan and Donny JR.
He had eight siblings- Guy (deceased), Kim & Dennis Veach, Janis (deceased), Doris, Fern (deceased) and Illa Delores (deceased). As well as many nieces, nephews and grandchildren that loved him very much.
There will be a viewing of Don at Peacocks Funeral Home on the 21st of February, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. February 21st at the Lamar Christian Church in Lamar, Co. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at the Lamar Christian Church- 811 South Main Street. Lamar, Colorado 81052.
