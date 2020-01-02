Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report – December 2019
Russ Baldwin | Jan 02, 2020 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY: Mostly dry weather across the state during the month of December coincided with a few seasonal snow storms, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Overall, soil moisture supplies declined from the previous report, as did the condition of winter wheat.
Reporters in eastern counties noted moisture was needed and received snow did not contain much moisture content. High winds, detrimental to winter wheat, were also reported.
Livestock producers were utilizing feed and supplement sources and/or grazing crop residue. In southeastern counties, a reporter noted some producers chiseled their wheat crop to help prevent blowing soil.
In the San Luis Valley, a reporter noted hay supplies were mostly adequate, but livestock supplemental feeding was higher than normal due to snow cover.
As of January 1, 2020, snowpack in Colorado was 119 percent measured as percent of median snowfall.
