PATS Provides New Year’s Rides into 2020
Russ Baldwin | Dec 26, 2019 | Comments 0
Prowers Area Transit Service (PATS), will have transit services available from 7pm to 2am on January 1, 2020. If you need a ride, please call 336-8034. If you have a large group, please call prior to December 31, 2019 to make reservations.
Donations will be accepted and encouraged. PATS will accept sponsorship from local businesses and groups for the New Year’s Eve Transit Service. Drop off or mail sponsorships to:
Prowers Area Transit
407 East Olive Street
Lamar, CO 81052
All sponsors of this event will have their names promoted with all print and radio advertising. Call Darren Glover, Operations Director at 336-8039 if you have any questions.
