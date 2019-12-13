Lola Mae Gilliland…May 27, 1943 – December 13, 2019
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Wiley and Lamar, Colorado resident, Lola Mae Gilliland will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating.
Per Lola’s request cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Lola was born on May 27, 1943 at Holly, Colorado to Virgil and Shirley (Powell) Batterton and passed away on December 13, 2019 at the Holly Nursing Care Center at the age of 76.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Patrick Stubbs, her parents, two grandchildren, Courtney Gilliland and Angel Sanchez and her sister, Joyce Hedgecoke.
Lola is survived by her children, Vernon Gilliland of Ellsworth, KS, Paula (Cameron) Gilliland of Russell, KS, Larry (Bernadette) Gilliland of Denver, CO, Shirley Sanchez of Garden City, KS and Mike Stubbs of Salina, KS; fourteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Lois Baeuer of Tyron, OK, Glenda (Gerald) Carpenter of Lamar and Wayne (Carol Ann) Batterton of Elk City, Ok as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or the Local AA Chapter either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
