Livestock Slaughter -November 2019, U.S. Highlights
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.74 billion pounds in November, up 1 percent from the 4.68 billion pounds produced in November 2018.
Beef production, at 2.30 billion pounds, was 1 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.77 million head, down 1 percent from November 2018. The average live weight was up 5 pounds from the previous year, at 1,375 pounds.
Veal production totaled 6.1 million pounds, 9 percent below November a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 46,500 head, down 16 percent from November 2018. The average live weight was up 17 pounds from last year, at 227 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.43 billion pounds, up 3 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.3 million head, up 3 percent from November 2018. The average live weight was up 3 pounds from the previous year, at 288 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 11.2 million pounds, was down 13 percent from November 2018. Sheep slaughter totaled 179,700 head, 8 percent below last year. The average live weight was 125 pounds, down 7 pounds from November a year ago.
January to November 2019 commercial red meat production was 50.3 billion pounds, up 3 percent from 2018. Accumulated beef production was up 1 percent from last year, veal was down 2 percent, pork was up 5 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 3 percent.
