Lawrence E. Schenck…December 25, 1925 – December 27, 2019
Funeral services for Holly, Colorado resident, Lawrence Schenck will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado with Pastor Gary Ogle officiating. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 also at the funeral home.
Lawrence Emil Schenck was born on December 25, 1925 in Syracuse, Kansas to John Eugene and Anna Sophia (Schultz) Schenck. He passed away on December 27, 2019 at his home in Holly, Colorado at the age of 94 with his family by his side.
Lawrence attended country schools until his father passed. At the young age of 12, Lawrence and his siblings took on the responsibility of farming the family farm. It was during this difficult time that Lawrence developed his strong work ethic and reaffirmed his faith in God. Lawrence was united in marriage to Ruby Kerns on November 23, 1947 in Clayton, New Mexico. They returned to Holly and for the next five years ran Schenck Brothers Motor and Oil Company. In 1952 Lawrence and Ruby moved 20 miles south of Holly and endured the highs and lows of farming and ranching while raising their three boys, Keith, Terry, and Larry. The couple was very active in the Webb community and attended the Star Community Church where they had many wonderful friends and neighbors. After retiring in 1990, Lawrence and Ruby continued to live on the farm, always ready to lend a helping hand as long as they were not traveling with friends in their RV. In 2013, they moved to their present home in Holly. Lawrence and Ruby were married 68 years until her passing on January 2, 2016.
In addition to being a member of the Star Community Church, Lawrence was currently serving as a board member. He also served on the FSA board for 15 years and Holly School board for 4 years.
Lawrence is survived by his three sons, Keith and wife, Sue Schenck of Holly, Colorado; Terry and wife, Charlotte Schenck of Mesa, Arizona; Larry and wife, Kristie Schenck of Holly, Colorado; sisters-in-law, Janet and husband, Albert Sena and Ruth Schenck; brothers-in-law, Richard Triplett and Harvey Christ; 9 grandchildren, Rory Schenck, Megan Jara, Izzeke Schenck, Halie Turcotte, Brian Schenck, Whitney Mendez, Craig Schenck, Emily Hatcher, Bryce Schenck; 12 great grandchildren, Adyn and Ethan Jara, Cooper and Rylee Schenck, Kaley and Nick Odell, Carter, Owen, and Elliot Schenck, Hudson and Hadley Hatcher, and Benjamin Schenck, along with many other relatives; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Schenck; wife, Ruby Schenck; brothers, Alvin and wife, Hazel Schenck, Lee Schenck, and John and wife, Mary Schenck; sister, Laura Grace Christian and husband, Bill; and great grandson, Callen Schenck.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire and Ambulance or Lamar Area Hospice in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, CO, 81052.
