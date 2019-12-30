ELECTION NEWS for 2020:
2020 will be a very busy election year. In 2016, Proposition 107 was approved by Colorado voters to recreate and reenact state laws for allowing Presidential Primary Elections. With this change, Colorado will hold a 2020 Presidential Primary Election.
2020 Presidential Primary will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 2020 Primary will be held June 30, 2020 and 2020 General Election will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020. All three elections will be Mail-in ballot delivery. All voters that are active eligible electors will be mailed a ballot to the address that is listed in the Colorado Secretary of State’s Voter Registration System.
It is very important that all electors have the correct physical and mailing address on file or you will not receive a ballot in the mail because a ballot cannot be sent to a forwarding address. In the last November 2019 Election, we received several undeliverable ballots back from the United States Postal Service because voter’s mailing address were incorrect. So please, as soon as possible make sure your physical and mailing address is correct in the Colorado Secretary of State’s voter registration system. If you have moved and need to update your address do so right away. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Voter Registration System can be accessed through the internet at: www.govotecolorado.gov or contact your local County Clerk & Recorder’s Office for any questions (719-336-8011).
- Unaffiliated Voters’ may participate in Primary Elections without affiliating with a specific political party in order to vote in a political party’s primary election. (2016 passage of Proposition 108)
- January 2, 2020 Last day to affiliate with a major or minor party to run as a party candidate in the Primary (either through nomination or petition). What this means is if you want to run as a candidate affiliated with a political party you must be registered with that party by this date.
- January 2, 2020 Last day to register as unaffiliated to access the ballot by petition as an unaffiliated candidate. What this means is if you want to petition on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate you must be registered as unaffiliated by this date.
- February 3, 2020 Last day for voters who are affiliated with a political party (Republican or Democratic Party) to change or withdraw their affiliation if they wish to vote in a different party’s primary election.
- Our Election’s Department can be reached at 719-336-8011 for all voter registration and election questions or by e-mailing at election@prowerscounty.net . See our Facebook page at Prowers County Clerk & Recorder for up to date information.
