Colorado Department of Agriculture Announces 2019 Certified Hemp Seed Varieties
Broomfield, Colo. – The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) has approved four new industrial hemp seed varieties, bringing the total number of approved industrial hemp seed varieties in Colorado to 17. Following a year-long, statewide THC validation and observation trial period, the newly approved industrial hemp seeds are now eligible to be grown by members of the Colorado Seed Growers Association (CSGA) for production of CDA Approved Certified Seed.
CDA trialed the four varieties of hemp throughout 2019 across Colorado’s diverse growing conditions in the Northeast region, Arkansas Valley, Front Range, the San Luis Valley and on the Western Slope. The trials validated growth viability and whether plants test at or below 0.3% THC concentration on a dry weight basis.
2019 CDA Approved Industrial Hemp Seed Varieties:
|
Variety
|Country
|Company
|Contact
|Carmanectra
|Netherlands
|Enecta VA
|
Annelie Kleffman
|
Enactarol
|Netherlands
|Enecta VA
|Annelie Kleffman
|NWG 331
|USA
|New West Genetics
|
Wendy Mosher
|
B 12
|USA
|Potent 2018 Ltd
|
Hedva Peer Avishai
To qualify as CDA Approved Certified Seed, hemp varieties must be produced and labeled by members of the CSGA according to the Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies standards. The CDA Approved Certified Seed program requires all individual seed packages to be tagged with specific Certified seed tags available from the CSGA. Growers planting with CDA Approved Certified Seed are considered very low risk for testing purposes.
For seed availability and questions about seed variety performance, please contact the seed companies listed in the table above.
A complete list of CDA industrial seed varieties may be found here. For more information, please visit CDA’s industrial hemp website.
Contact: Mary Peck, 303-869-9005, mary.peck@state.co.us
