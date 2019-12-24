City of Lamar New Year’s Holiday Schedule
Russ Baldwin | Dec 24, 2019 | Comments 0
City offices will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. The Community Building and the Public Library will also be closed. All city offices will reopen on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Commercial Refuse Collection scheduled for Wednesday, January 1, 2020 will remain the same.
Residential Refuse Collection will remain the same.
Cardboard Collection for Wednesday, January 1, 2020, will be collected on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
The City of Lamar Landfill will be OPEN on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Featured
About the Author: