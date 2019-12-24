2019 Year in Review-JANUARY
Russ Baldwin | Dec 24, 2019 | Comments 0
The following articles are a recap of various news events which have had an impact on residents of Prowers County this past year.
Shore Arts Pocket Park Project Completed with New Shade Structures
2019 began with the finalization of the Shore Arts Center Pocket Park project, the three large umbrella-type coverings that will offer shade protection from the sun and the elements for future visitors. The last segment of the project was completed on Friday, January 4th.
The Lamar City Council had approved the purchase earlier last year, but delayed the agreement until the provider, Mile High Play Systems, included a fabric warranty for any sustained winds that could damage the umbrella structures. The array can sustain winds of 76mph or as much as 90mph in three second gusts. The cost was $24,495 for the umbrellas, but the city lucked out as Administrator, John Sutherland, informed the council this past fall, the City of Lamar had received a $4,000 donation from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad which was applied to the overall cost.
By Russ Baldwin
***************
Orthopedic Surgery Soon Available at Prowers Medical Center
Craig Loveless, Chief Executive Officer of Prowers Medical Center, told the Prowers County Commissioners during their meeting, Tuesday, January 15th, that, “An agreement is in place,” to bring an orthopedic surgeon to the hospital sometime in February. The exact date hasn’t been announced at this time, but following a training period with hospital staff and getting the surgical equipment in place, the new surgeon will perform orthopedic surgery one day a week, with an option for additional scheduling as demand and time warrant.
This has been a long-awaited development at Prowers Medical Center, based on the general health assessment in the hospital district. Patients in need of surgery would have to travel out of the area, adding extra costs and time to their treatments. Loveless said the hospital will work through an arrangement with Rural Partners in Medicine, which offers a number of affiliates mainly through the states in Middle America and the Plains as well as Lamar, Yuma, Broomfield and Steamboat Springs in Colorado.
By Russ Baldwin
***************************
The Lamar Lions Club Honors Don Ater for 60 Years of Service
For nearly 100 years, the Lamar Lions Club has been providing help to the community and Southeast Colorado. The members and their dedication is what make all of our activities possible. Lamar resident, Don Ater, is the classic example of a Lion who embraces these ideals. He was recently honored for his 60 years of service to the club. He has dedicated his life towards improving the community and its citizens.
At the ceremony, the President (David Jones) and club members presented Don with his citation and letter of appreciation.
By Russ Baldwin
********************
PEP Focus Meeting Prioritizes Housing as Key to County’s Economic Growth
Almost three years after PCDI, Prowers County Development Incorporated, downsized the number of its board members, hired an executive director and transitioned into PEP, Prowers Economic Prosperity, members compared their initial goals to current priorities. This past Friday, January 11th, working with strategic plan expert, Sheryl Trent, of SBrand Consulting, members conducted a day long review of how well PEP has functioned in accomplishing the goals it set out to achieve regarding economic development within Prowers County. Medium to upper level priced housing was acknowledged to be the prime ingredient in sustained economic development and job growth. The Lamar City Council recently it’s their own work session to assess the current housing situation and potential development for the local rental and housing market.
Trent suggested that the original 75-page PEP outline for growing the county’s economy should be drastically downsized to only eight or ten pages, “You’re not going to find many developers who will read beyond the first or second page,” she advised. Trent stressed the need to constant set deadlines based on for compiling information, setting up working groups based on various subjects ranging from quality of life, retirement, housing, community outreach and marketing, manufacturing, trucking and agri-business. Board members made a commitment to have a first report for their groups by a specific calendar date, ranging from three months out, six months, a year and even so far as the next three years. Members also committed to begin to set a schedule to make personal visits to the businesses within Prowers County for a determination of their needs and potential buy-in for an eventual alliance.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • Featured
About the Author: