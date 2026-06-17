Southeast Area Extension and Lamar Community College announce hosting of the 2026 Lamar Wheat Field Day on June 25th
Barbara Crimond | Jun 17, 2026 | Comments 0
The Southeast Area Extension and the Lamar Community College are happy to announce the hosting of the 2026 Lamar Wheat Field Day on June 25th at 9am at the Tiered Classroom at the Lamar Community College.
We will discuss the 2025 Winter Wheat Variety performance trials, wheat diseases, decision tree, and go over description of winter wheat varieties. We will also visit the COFT plots at Lamar Community College. Copies of the technical report TR26-2 “2025 Winter Wheat Variety performance Trials – Making Better Decisions” published by the CSU Crops Testing Program will be available. Guest Speakers: Adam Osterholzer and Easton Mason.
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