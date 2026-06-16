Fort Hays State University releases spring 2026 Dean’s Honor Roll
Barbara Crimond | Jun 16, 2026 | Comments 0
HAYS, Kan. (June 16, 2026) – Fort Hays State University has named 1,996 students to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2026 semester.
The Dean’s Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and online students are eligible.
The list does not include students who requested privacy. If a Hays address was given by the student as their primary home address, and no other hometown was designated, the student will be listed as a Hays student. Students are listed by city.
Lamar, Colorado
Aydin Gomez
Cole Krug
Gracie Palmer
Kennedy Vallejos
Filed Under: College • Education • Featured • Media Release • School
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