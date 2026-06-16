Dale Ham – September 3, 1939 – June 10, 2026
Barbara Crimond | Jun 16, 2026 | Comments 0
Dale Ham, 86, of Rocky Ford, Colorado, passed away June 10, 2026, surrounded by family. Born September 3, 1939, to Frank and Velma Ham, in Bakersfield, California, he was raised near Bristol, Colorado, and graduated from Granada High School in 1958.
Dale proudly served four years in the U.S. Army before returning to Colorado, making Rocky Ford his home. A licensed barber for more than 63 years, he owned and operated his barbershop in Rocky Ford, serving generations of families in the community. He was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge and the American Legion as well as a Volunteer Fireman.
Dale is survived by his wife, Diana; children Don Glover-Ham, Denise (Charlie) Swope, and Dan Ham; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Velma Ham; his daughter, Dee; and other beloved family members.
Cremation has taken place. Family, friends, and members of the community are invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate and honor Dale’s life. Graveside Service will be held at the Rocky Ford Cemetery, Thursday June 25th at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the F.Y. Hauck Hose Co. Rocky Ford Fire Dept. 300 S Main St.; Rocky Ford, CO 81067; scholarship funds or to the charitable organization of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com . Perez & Peacock Funeral Home &
Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
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