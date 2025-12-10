Shirley Pampus – October 2, 1939 – 2025
Shirley Pampus was born on October 2, 1939 in Lawrence, Kansas, and grew up in rural eastern Kansas, moving to Lamar in the spring of 1964. She loved living in Lamar and being part of the community. She was involved with many organizations over the decades, and especially enjoyed being a member of the Lamar Eagles Lodge. An avid reader, she greatly valued the Lamar Public Library, and she enjoyed trading books with her good friends who read the same authors as she did. Living far from family, her friendships and community connections were highly important to her.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and brother, and her daughter, Lana Huguenin. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer and son-in-law Fred Rife, her grandchildren Michaela Rife and Peter Huguenin, and her sister Janice Quintana, along with several nieces and nephews.
Shirley’s family extends its heartfelt gratitude to the friends in and around Lamar who have been of such great help during the past few years, to the caregivers who assisted Shirley in her home, to the staff and volunteers of Lamar Area Hospice, and to the staff of Lamar Estates.
In lieu of a memorial service and mourning, the family asks that you raise a toast to Shirley and celebrate a life well lived. Donations in her memory can be made to the Lamar Area Hospice Helping Hands Program and the Lamar Eagles Lodge.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
