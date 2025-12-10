Robert Hugh Randle – June 9, 1947 – December 8, 2025
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Robert Hugh Randle, affectionately known to his family and friends as Bob, will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Kathy Leathers of the Holly United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar. Visitation for Bob will be held from 12:00PM until 3:00PM on Monday, December 15, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Bob was born on June 9, 1947 at Lamar, Colorado to Thomas LeRoy and Dicie Lee (Harmon) Randle and passed away on December 8, 2025 at the Prowers Medical Center with his family by his side at the age of 78.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Dale Randle and uncle John Randle. Bob is survived by his wife, Jackie Randle of the family home in Lamar, three sons L.D. (Kelly) Randle of Highlands Ranch, CO, Dustin (Jenny) Randle of Littleton, CO and Brendan(Jenna) Randle of Lamar, CO, and grandchildren Connor, Parker, Hunter, Kael, Jackson, Sienna, Berkley, Jessa and Colt. He is also survived by his brother Dean (Diane) Randle of Arvada, CO as well as numerous nieces, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Randle Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office for the Lamar Estates Nursing Home. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
