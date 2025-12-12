Randy Clark Sniff – October 30, 1960 – December 10, 2025
A memorial service for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Randy Clark Sniff, will be held in January pending the birth of his new granddaughter Halsey. Visitation for Randy will be held on Friday, December 19, 2025 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Randy was born on October 30, 1960 at Lamar, Colorado to Wallace “Wally” and Shirley (Fuller) Sniff and passed away on December 10, 2025 at Branson, Missouri at the age of 65. He is preceded in death by his parents. Randy is survived by his wife Sandra Sniff of the family home in Lamar, children Kyle (Shalee) Sniff of Walsh, CO, Chad (Brooke) Sniff of Liberal, KS and Tausha (Cody) Naumann of Pueblo, CO and grandchildren Brendon, Jolee, Easton, Spencer and baby Halsey on the way.
He is also survived by his brother Curtis (Karla) Sniff of McClave, CO, nephews Dalton (Danica) Sniff and Aldon (Shayla) Sniff all of McClave, CO and great nephews Clayton, Daxon and Rhett as well as numerous in-laws cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice, McClave Booster Club and/or the Walsh Booster Club either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
