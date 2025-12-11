Ellis Wilson – October 12, 1939 – December 9, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Dec 11, 2025 | Comments 0
A graveside service for longtime Bristol resident Ellis Wilson will be held on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at 1:00PM at the Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol, Colorado with Ian Blacker officiating.
Ellis was born on October 12, 1939 at Lamar, Colorado to Claude and Hazel (Nelson) Wilson and passed away on December 9, 2025 at the Weisbrod Health Care Center in Eads, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 86. He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy Jean (Proett) Wilson and his parents.
Ellis is survived by his children Glenn (Jona) Wilson of Bristol, CO, Susan (Doug) Hansen of Holly, CO, grandchildren Emily (Gilbert) Cruz, Hunter (Morgyn) Wilson, Evan Wilson and Christine (Gabe) Beard. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Tecla, Roan, Stormi, Ellis, Zander and Sophie, his siblings Iris (Arlen) Johnson and Ellen Ybarra as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Animal Shelter with checks made out the Lamar Police Department either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at
www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
