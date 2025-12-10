Edna Schwartz – March 19, 1943 – December 5, 2025
A graveside memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Edna Schwartz will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, December 19, 2025 at the Wiley Cemetery in Wiley, Colorado with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Edna was born on March 19, 1943 at Lamar, Colorado to Joseph and Eunice (Copeland) Smith and passed away on December 05, 2025 at the Lamar Legacy with her family by her side at the age of 82. She is preceded in death by her first husband Harvey Bingham, second husband Lester Schwartz, her parents, children Joseph Gale Bingham and Billy Charles Bingham. As well as her brothers Jerry and John Smith.
Edna is survived by her daughter Angela Bingham of Lamar, CO and her sister Jo (Sam) Martinez of Grand Junction, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many close friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
