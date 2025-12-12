City of Lamar Holiday Schedules of closures
Christmas Week and the New Year bring variations to the City’s standard operations, with offices closed on Thursday, 12/25, Friday, 12/26, and on Thursday, 1/1/2026.
Additionally, some City offices may have limited staff during the holiday week. Additional modifications
include:
Landfill – The landfill will be closed on Christmas Day, 12/25, and Friday, 12/26. The landfill will reopen on Saturday, 12/27, from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. The landfill will remain open for New Year’s Day.
Additional requirements and information are available at www.ci.lamar.co.us/landfill.
NOTICE: December’s Free Dump Weekend is Saturday, 12/20, from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm and Sunday,
12/21, from 12:30 to 3:30 pm. 1 load limit per day at the transfer station. All other loads must go to the
landfill. Find more details regarding this monthly event at https://ci.lamar.co.us/free-dump-weekends.
Building Closures –
• The City Clerk’s Office, the City Complex, the Lamar Community Building, the Community
Resource and Senior Center, the Lamar Animal Shelter, and the Public Works Building will be
closed on Christmas Day, 12/25, Friday, 12/26, and New Year’s Day, 1/1/2026.
• The Lamar Public Library will close at 12:00 pm on Christmas Eve, 12/24, through Saturday,
12/27. The Library will also be closed on New Year’s Day, Thursday, 1/1/2026.
Residential Trash Pick-up –
• Thursday trash pick-up route will be collected on Wednesday, 12/24 (includes Willow Valley &
Parkview area)
• Friday trash pick-up route will remain the same
▪ Note: Please have containers in place the night before or before 6:00 am.
Commercial Trash Pick-up –
• Christmas Week
o Wednesday trash pick-up route will be collected on Tuesday, 12/23
o Thursday trash pick-up route will be collected on Wednesday, 12/24
o Friday trash pick-up route will remain the same
▪ Note: Please have containers in place the night before or before 6:00 am.
• New Year’s Week
o Thursday trash pick-up route will remain the same
▪ Note: Please have containers in place the night before or before 6:00 am.
Cardboard Route –
• Wednesday route will be collected on Tuesday, 12/23
• Friday route will be collected on Wednesday, 12/24
Police, Dispatch, Fire & Ambulance Services will maintain regular hours. For non-emergency needs, call Prowers County Dispatch at 719-336-3977.
For more information regarding City services, please see the City’s website at www.ci.lamar.co.us.
