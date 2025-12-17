Barbara Crimond | Dec 17, 2025 | Comments 0
Lamar High School Senior Braxen Shelton
The Colorado Farm Show is pleased to congratulate Braxen Shelton on being selected as a recipient of the Carl Luther Memorial Vo-Tech Scholarship.
Braxen will graduate from Lamar High School and is currently considering the Colorado School of Mines, Colorado State University, and Kansas State University for his continued education. He plans to study biological systems (agricultural) along with mechanical or general engineering, with the long-term goal of working for an agricultural equipment manufacturer. His experiences on his family’s farm—particularly the opportunity to operate experimental tractors and planters for John Deere—have strengthened his interest in this field and shaped his career aspirations.
A dedicated student and community leader, Braxen has been actively involved in FFA, DECA, the National Honor Society, and multiple sports programs. He is from Lamar, and his parents are Bett and Meena.
