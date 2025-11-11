Letter to the Editor – “Hartman’s Crisis without Lawful Governance”
Barbara Crimond | Nov 11, 2025
Subject: Hartman’s Crisis Without Lawful Governance
To the Editor,
On October 16, the Water Quality Control Division (WQCD) sent Hartman a bill for $132,746 in fines and penalties. Just four days later, on October 20, the State of Colorado formally notified the town that it was being sued. These are not minor matters — they represent a financial and legal crisis that should have triggered an emergency meeting.
But Hartman has no certified government and no legal quorum. There is no one lawfully seated to call a meeting, manage public funds, or issue directives. Instead, a self‑appointed trio continues to act as though they have authority.
Two of them even carried carefully drafted minutes to the bank as clout to put their names on the town’s checking account. That account recently produced a non‑sufficient funds notice— clear evidence that residents are being exposed to instability and mismanagement.
Tonight’s agenda pretends to address minutes, bills, water, and the “future of the town.” Yet the future was already on the ballot of their defunct election — un-incorporation — and that is exactly where we are headed. Meanwhile, residents are warned that sheriff’s deputies will be on standby to escort out anyone who questions this farce. Law enforcement is being deployed not to protect residents, but to silence them while unlawful actors sit at the table. Abuse of county resources.
This breakdown is not happening in isolation. It is occurring under the direct watch of DOLA’s Greg Etl, Kevin Bommer of the Colorado Municipal League, and multiple state agencies. Their involvement has enabled the continued operation of the town without accountability.
Hartman’s residents deserve transparency, lawful governance, and the right to speak freely about the future of their community. Our town cannot be erased by intimidation and financial mismanagement.
Shawna Casey, Hartman, Colorado
