Lamar Community College Makes History with First Bachelor’s Degree Offering
Barbara Crimond | Nov 10, 2025 | Comments 0
Lamar Community College (LCC) is proud to announce a historic milestone in its 85-year history. On September 30, 2025, the Higher Learning Commission officially approved LCC’s request to offer a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Business Administration, marking the college’s first four-year degree.
“This is a transformative moment for our college, our students, and southeastern Colorado,” said Dr. Rosana Reyes, President of Lamar Community College. “Offering a bachelor’s degree right here at LCC opens new doors for local students and strengthens the workforce pipeline in our region.”
The new BAS in Business Administration is designed to provide students with advanced knowledge and practical skills for leadership roles in business, entrepreneurship, and organizational management. The program reflects LCC’s continued commitment to accessible, high-quality education tailored to meet regional workforce needs.
President Dr. Rosana Reyes extended heartfelt thanks to Vice President Emick and Jennifer Mortimeyer for their leadership and dedication throughout the approval process. “Their hard work and unwavering commitment, along with support from departments across campus and local advisors, made this achievement possible. It’s a testament to what we can accomplish together.”
LCC’s new four-year offer not only gives students a chance to pursue higher levels of education without leaving the region but also plays a critical role in strengthening post-secondary access in southeastern Colorado.
“History has been made at LCC, and it’s only the beginning,” added Dr. Rosana Reyes. “Together, we are expanding opportunities and transforming lives through learning.”
