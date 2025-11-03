Jeremy Lane Campbell – December 12, 1986 – October 27, 2025
Jeremy Lane Campbell, age 38, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly on October, 27th 2025.
Jeremy was born December 12th, 1986 in Lamar, Colorado to Marty Campbell and Sherri Hoerauf (Regan Hoerauf). Jeremy was the first born child. His siblings are Kaylee Kincaid (Mark, Kinslee and Kodi), Brendan Campbell, Maegann Campbell, Lance Hoerauf (Katie, Everly and Ava), Brittany Hoerauf-Jong (Allan Jong), Josh Hoerauf (Kinga Hoerauf), and Trish Cornelius (Kayden and Miah).
Growing up in Lamar, he enjoyed riding dirtbikes, hunting, fishing, and playing baseball. He loved hanging out with his dad and friends while they worked on race cars. Jeremy loved racing dirtbikes and spent his weekends at the motocross tracks. One of his favorite past times was having coffee with his Grandpa Campbell and Uncle Wayne.
As an adult, he enjoyed investing time in his yard and mowing the acreage at his mom’s house. He always made sure both looked immaculate. He loved boat rides and cruising on the golf cart at the lake, visiting with the community and making new friends.
In 2008, Jeremy was involved in a motocross accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury. He worked hard for many months to learn how to walk, talk, eat, and get back to living a normal life. He even enjoyed wheelchair races with his Grandma Mountain. His companion at this time in his life was his little dog, Roxy. Jeremy found a love for horse therapy and the people he met at the riding stable. He was also dedicated to his time at the gym with his trainer.
Jeremy was kind, caring and patient. Helping people made his heart so full. He inspired everyone who knew him with his positive attitude, humor, and love. It has become obvious the legacy Jeremy created, just by being himself.
Jeremy is survived by his parents, siblings, and nieces. His grandmothers Sandy Campbell and Mecca Schneider, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and the love of his life Kayla Haas.
Jeremy is preceded in passing by his grandfathers Gary Campbell and Raymond Schneider, great grandmothers Mary Hoar and May Mountain, and great grandfather Joe Mountain.
A closed casket viewing will be held on Saturday, November 8th from 5pm to 8pm at Swan-Law Funeral Home. 501 N. Cascade Ave. Colorado Springs, CO. 80903
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2026. Details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to StableStrides at the following link: Honor – Jeremy Campbell’s Life https://mtyc.co/w9of9f
We are so thankful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, family and the community.
