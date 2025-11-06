Chris Younger Currell – September 2, 1957 – November 2, 2025
Chris Younger Currell passed away on November 2, 2025 in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 68. He was born on September 2, 1957 in Lamar to Donald and Norma “Stormi” (Neff) Currell.
Chris graduated from Lamar High School in 1975. He attended college for a few years before pursuing his career in construction, eventually owning his own company and several other businesses. He was a master builder who valued quality craftsmanship and integrity. Chris valued his trade and took immense pride in his work. He was an avid hunter. He enjoyed being outdoors watching the wildlife. Chris also enjoyed traveling and was a sports enthusiast; he’d spend long hours talking on the phone with his mom regarding the games. He appreciated anyone willing to talk, and listen regarding local history and shared a wealth of knowledge of the surrounding areas. Chris found great honor in his role as a son, brother, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
Chris is survived by his son, Kia (Krista) Currell and granddaughter Claira Currell of CO; mother, Stormi Campbell of AZ; step-children, Eli McCarty of CO; Audra (Harvey) Shim and family of TX; siblings, Cydney Currell of ID; and Kevin (Sheryl) Currell of AZ; nephew, Kasey (Colette) Currell and family of AZ and many friends all over the United States. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Currell; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Per the family’s request there will be no viewing or services.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
