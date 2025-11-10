Barbara Crimond | Nov 10, 2025 | Comments 0
The Bent County Historical Society is hosting a “Christmas at the Museum” fundraiser at the John W. Rawlings Heritage Center and Museum’s Grand Hall on Saturday, December 6, 2025 from 11 am to 2 pm. The event will feature a decorated tree and wreath auction, a silent auction, Wendy’s chili with all the trimmings, desserts, hot chocolate, and apple cider. Photos with Santa will be available as well, along with a “craft corner” and Christmas carols. For more information, please contact 719-456-6066.
