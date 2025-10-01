VA Eastern Colorado to Start Walk-In Flu Clinics for Veterans on October 1
Barbara Crimond | Oct 01, 2025 | Comments 0
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will start walk-in flu clinics for veterans from Oct. 1 through Nov. 28. The clinics will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, with some weekend availability depending on the location, in anticipation of the upcoming flu season.
Influenza is highly contagious, and anyone can contract it. It is especially harmful to the elderly, children and those who have health problems, such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease and people with weakened immune symptoms. Pregnant women, people older than 50, health care personnel and those who care for friends and family members should get a flu shot as well.
VA ECHCS encourages all veterans to get their annual flu shot. The flu shot is safe, effective and decreases the possibility of hospitalization.
“Flu season is here and now is the time to get prepared to stay healthy,” said Paul Roberts, VA ECHCS interim director. “By getting a flu shot, veterans reduce their risk of illness and hospitalization from flu and help protect others.”
Veterans have multiple options to get their flu shot this year:
- Many VA ECHCS clinics are holding additional flu shot events, such as drive-up or walk-in flu clinics. Details are available at the location-specific listings below or on our VA ECHCS Website. No appointment is necessary, but veterans are encouraged to attend the walk-in flu clinic held by their assigned primary care team at their home clinic.
- Veterans who are enrolled with VA healthcare will be offered flu shots at their VA primary care appointments.
- No-cost flu vaccines are available to enrolled Veterans at pharmacies and urgent care locations across eastern Colorado. To find a close-to-home and in-network community care provider, veterans can enter in their zip code in the drop-down menu of the VA locator at https://www.va.gov/find-locations.
For those who choose to go outside of VA care for their flu shot, veterans can let their VA team know so they can update their records. They will need to send their provider a Secure Message using the VA: Health and Benefits app or My HealtheVet, or call the VA call center, at 303-399-8020, to relay a message to their care team, with:
- Their full name,
- The last four digits of their Social Security number,
- The name of the vaccine,
- The date they received it,
- Where they received it.
If veterans have questions, they can contact their VA care team.
Flu shot clinic details
|Clinic Location
|Days
|Times
|Special Notes
|Rocky Mountain Regional
|M, T, W, Th, F
|9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
|Starting Oct. 1 in G3-100
|PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom
|T & W
|9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
|Open Oct 1.- Nov. 30
|Alamosa
|W & Th
|8-11:30 a.m. & 1-3:30 p.m.
|Burlington
|M, T, W
|1-5 p.m.
|Burlington
|Th
|9-11 a.m. & 1-5 p.m.
|Castle Rock
|M, W, F (LPN Clinic)
|2:30 – 3:30 p.m.
|Castle Rock
|T & Th (LPN Clinic)
|9 – 11 a.m. & 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.
|Garden of the Gods
|N/A
|N/A
|Golden Clinic
|M & W
|9 – 11 a.m. & 1- 3 p.m.
|Starts 10/6 Closed 3rd Wed
|Jewel
|N/A
|N/A
|La Junta
|M, T, W, Th, F
|1 – 4 p.m.
|Lamar
|M, T, W, Th
|7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Mosley (Aurora)
|T, Th, F
|9 a.m. – Noon & 1 – 4 p.m.
|Dunn (Pueblo)
|Sat. Oct. 11 & 25
|8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Drive Thru
|Salida
|M, T, W, Th
|1 – 4 p.m.
|Space Center
|M, T, W, Th, F
|2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|LPN Walk-in Clinic
|Union Blvd
|M, T, W, Th, F
|2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Filed Under: Featured • Health • Media Release • VA • Veterans Issues
About the Author: