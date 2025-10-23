Prowers County Board of Commissioners accepting applications for open positions on Lodging Tax Tourism Panel
Barbara Crimond | Oct 23, 2025 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of Prowers County to fill one (2) positions for a term that will expire in December of 2028 on the nine-member Prowers County Lodging Tax Tourism Panel.
The Colorado Statutes stipulate that directors must be from the tourism industry. Each member serves a three (3) year term and is required to attend monthly meetings on the third Tuesday of each month, at 4PM.
A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowersco.gov or can be picked up at the Administration Office. Applications may b dropped off at the Administration Office or mailed to Prowers County Commissioners, 301 S. Main St., Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052, or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.
Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 7, 2025.
About the Author: