Jeannie Lynn Fuller – June 5, 1957 – October 22, 2025

A memorial celebration for longtime Holly resident, Jeannie Lynn Fuller, will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, October 31, 2025 at the Holly School Gymnasium in Holly with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol. Per Jeannie’s wishes cremation will take place and there will be no viewing.

Jeannie was born on June 05, 1957 at Canon City, Colorado to Leon and Billie (Cameron) Christopher and passed away on October 22, 2025 at her home with her family by her side at the age of 68. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Steven Christopher and Becky Claybrook. Jeannie is survived by her husband Terry Fuller of the family home in Holly, CO, children Chantel (Nick Lopez) Fuller of Holly, CO and T.J. Fuller Jr. of Bucklin, KS, grandchildren Kiera (Colton) Fuller, Hemi Fuller and Brendyn Fuller. She is also survived by her siblings Vera (Lyle) Curtis, Trudy (Leon) Christopher and Jack Christopher, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends to include all the school children that she had taught.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Holly Methodist Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.