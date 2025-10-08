Calvin Gene Washburn – June 29, 1945 – October 5, 2025

Barbara Crimond | Oct 08, 2025 | Comments 0

Per Cal’s request there will be no services and cremation will take place. Cal was born on June 29, 1945 at Vancouver, Washington to Walter Lester and Lois Catherine (Guy) Washburn and passed away at his home with his family by his side at the age of 80.

He is preceded in death by his parents and step-children Jim Brown, Rob Brown, Terry Brown and Debbie Brown. Cal is survived by his wife Betty Washburn of the family home in Lamar, CO, step-children Courtney (Trey) Brown Garlett, Heather (Bob) Davis, Robbie (Melissa) Brown, Heather (Justin) Page and Billy (Norene) Costello. He is also survived by nine step great- grandchildren and one step-great-great-grandchild, sisters Cathy (Denny) Hopper and Judy (Doug) Harling as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.

Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.