Bison Title, Wilson Realty generously support efforts of PMC Physical Therapists at home sporting events in Lamar, Granada
Barbara Crimond | Oct 18, 2025 | Comments 0
Pictured at a recent Lamar Thunder football game recognizing the donations are, from left: Jaime Huerta, PT, DPT; Dee Melgosa (Bison Title); Sharon Wilson (Wilson Realty), and Taylor Wilson, PT, DPT. Not pictured is Darren Robbins, PT, DPT.
Lamar and Granada athletes are benefiting from the presence of volunteer physical therapists at their home sporting events and two local businesses have stepped up in a big way to help make that job easier. Bison Title and Wilson Realty didn’t hesitate to graciously donate $1,700 worth of needed medical supplies when approached by Jaime Huerta and Taylor Wilson, physical therapists at Prowers Medical Center. These donated supplies will ensure that the athletes get the best of care during games.
Lori Denman, PT and Rehabilitation Services Manager at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, explained that it is fairly common for physical therapists to get their undergrad degree in athletic training prior to applying to a Doctorate of Physical Therapy program. Regardless of the undergrad degree however, physical therapists are extremely knowledgeable about the musculoskeletal and neurological systems upon graduation and passing the National Physical Therapist Examination. In addition, within the last few years, some DPT programs have been educating more on the vestibular system to help with vertigo and balance.
The Physical Therapy Department at Prowers Medical Center has always had a strong presence with our area athletes. Darren Robbins has always been very involved in Lamar athletics. He has been on the sidelines as a PT for 20 years. His first patient was a cheerleader – not what he was anticipating at his first LHS football game, but a testament to his commitment to helping all student athletes, whether they are in the game or on the sideline. But as life progressed and kids grew up, his being able to be on the sidelines of ball games became less frequent as he took on different roles in the community outside of working full-time as a physical therapist; i.e. coaching. In June of 2025, Jaime Huerta, DPT joined the rehab team at Prowers Medical Center and approached Ms. Denman about his desire to serve the area athletes and provide athletic training services on the sidelines as a volunteer. This led to conversations with Karen Bryant, CEO of Prowers Medical Center, who was very supportive. Jaime reached out to coaches and athletic directors who also loved the idea. Taylor Wilson, DPT has also joined in and can be seen on the sidelines as well.
“Both Jaime and Taylor are born and raised Prowers County citizens. How great is that when our children return to their roots and immediately immerse themselves in helping out the community that raised them!” said Denman. She went on to say “One of the things Jaime and Taylor found when being on the sidelines was that training supplies were very limited. Being athletes themselves, they knew how passionate athletes are about playing their sport and understanding their importance to the team. Following an assessment by the physical therapist and determining that it is still safe to return to the game after intervention, not having that intervention made it difficult to clear the athlete to return to the game. Unbeknownst to me, they took it upon themselves to find donors to get them the necessary supplies they needed. Bison Title and Wilson Realty immediately wanted to help and provided the means to purchase $1700 worth of supplies to be used on our area athletes. Parents, coaches and students really appreciate having highly educated, immediate professional care right there on the field. No one likes to see a kiddo be unable to get up or hobble off of the field. There’s just another level of knowing everything will be fine when Darren, Jaime and Taylor are present and ready to help immediately”!
Jaime and Taylor cover the high school football games, while Darren covers soccer games, volleyball games, and basketball games. “Obviously they can’t be at all games, and some sports don’t have sidelines, but if they are just attending and they see an athlete with an injury, they will step in and help out” said Denman.
Thank you to Darren, Jaime, and Taylor for your selfless support of our local high school athletes. Thank you to Lori Denman and Karen Bryant of Prowers Medical Center for embracing their efforts and a big thank you as well to Dee Melgosa of Bison Title and Sharon Wilson of Wilson Realty for their generosity and support. People like you make this community even better and you are all very much appreciated!
