Birth Announcement – Reyes

Davey and Kirby Reyes of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Baylor Joe Reyes at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Denver. Baylor was born Monday, September 29, 2025 at 11:04am with Dr. Fennimore attending. Baylor weighed five pounds and one ounce and was 17 3/4 inches in length at birth. Children at home: Bentlee and Bryant. Grandparents: David and Roberta Reyes (paternal) and Mandy Vanderpool and Leonard Smart (maternal).