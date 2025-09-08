Timothy Ralph Hale – March 15, 1957 – September 4, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Sep 08, 2025 | Comments 0
A memorial celebration of life for longtime Wiley, Colorado resident, Timothy Ralph Hale, affectionately known to his family and friends as Tim, will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, September 13, 2025 at the Main Street Park in Wiley, Colorado. There will be a potluck wake following the service.
Per Tim’s request cremation will take place and there will be no viewing.
Tim was born on March 15, 1957 at Medina, Ohio to Harold and Elizabeth (Gotthardt) Hale and passed away on September 04, 2025 at Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 68.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Matthew Hale and his sister Nancy Hale.
Tim is survived by his wife Sharon Hale of the family home in Wiley, CO, children Jeremiah (Sarah) Hale of Sidney, NE and Heather (Phil) Hesselgrave of Wiley, CO and grandchildren Julie and Natalie of Wiley, CO, and Peyton and Mathew of Sidney, NE. He is also survived by his siblings Jim Hale, Sue Hale and Steven Hale as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Timothy Hale Memorial fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
