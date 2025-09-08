Mike Duffy announces candidacy for Lamar City Council in Ward II
Mike Duffy, Candidate for Lamar City Council, Ward II
Hello, my name is Mike Duffy, and I am proud to announce my candidacy for Lamar City Council Ward 2.
For the last 45 years, I have been fortunate enough to call Lamar my home. My wife, Tammy and I have been married for 43 wonderful years, and together we’ve raised two children. They, along with their spouses, are actively contributing to our community. My two grandsons also attend Lamar Schools and are involved in several activities.
In 2022, I was invited to apply for a vacant seat on Lamar City Council. I was appointed in October of 2022. I spent that year learning about the framework that keeps Lamar moving forward. I was able to be a part of the Airport Board, Historical Board, Golf Board, Planning and Zoning Board, and the Ports to Plains Board.
In 2023, I retired from Frito Lay. After 37 fulfilling years there, I took an active role in the community, including assisting in getting KLMR radio back on the air. I am currently employed there in marketing.
Although I am not currently on the City Council, my involvement remains strong in various ways. I have remained on the Ports to Plains Board since my appointment in 2022. During my time with this project, I have attended conferences in Washington D.C. with senators and representatives to discuss major growth opportunities for Lamar. Along with this, I am also the Charter Organization Representative for our local scout troops.
Being deeply involved in the community, I have heard various concerns voiced by community members. Two main priorities I would like to address are affordable housing and bringing in viable job opportunities. My main goal is to drive positive change and development in Lamar.
