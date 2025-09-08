Joe Bush Earns Kansas Real Estate License & Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate
Joe Bush, realtor with Cruikshank Realty
Cruikshank Realty, Inc. in Lamar is proud to announce that veteran agent Joe Bush has recently passed the State of Kansas real estate licensing exam, officially earning his license through the Kansas Real Estate Commission. This accomplishment further strengthens Joe’s credentials and expands his capability to assist clients across state lines.
In addition, Joe has earned his Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate, commonly known as a drone pilot license. This certification equips him with advanced aerial imaging capabilities, enhancing property marketing through high‑quality drone photography and videography.
A proud alumnus of Texas A&M University, Joe earned a B.S. in Agronomy with a minor in Animal Science in 1977. He began his career in production agriculture in Southern Texas before transitioning to real estate. Now a cornerstone of the SE Colorado team, Joe specializes in residential, farm, and ranch properties across Lamar, Cheraw, Rocky Ford, Towner, and surrounding communities.
“Passing the Kansas exam is an exciting milestone,” says Joe. “Combined with my Part 107 certification, I’m committed to offering clients elevated service—whether it’s cross‑border real estate expertise or stunning aerial property presentations.”
Since joining Cruikshank Realty, Inc., Joe has closed numerous transactions, ranging from starter homes in Lamar to 160‑acre farms and luxury properties above $1 million. His deep-rooted understanding of agricultural land and modern farming and ranching practices, honed through years in crop production, adds valuable insight for farm and ranch clients.
Thanks to his new credentials, Joe can now:
- Represent clients in both Colorado and Kansas markets
- Capture drone footage for heightened visual marketing
- Offer seamless, professional services from property analysis to final sale
About Cruikshank Realty, Inc.
Located in Lamar, CO, Cruikshank Realty, Inc., is a full-service brokerage serving Colorado, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and adjacent Kansas areas. Their team specializes in agricultural as well as residential and commercial properties, delivering expert local knowledge and personalized client care.
