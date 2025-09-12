Hunting seasons start in Colorado: How hunters and outdoor recreationists can prepare and new regulations hunters need to know
The 2025 hunting seasons have begun, and hunters are gearing up for exciting adventures. However, hunters aren’t the only ones rushing to the outdoors this fall to enjoy everything Colorado has to offer.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) emphasizes the shared responsibility of safety among hunters, hikers, bikers, leaf peepers, wildlife viewers, and OHV users. As most of Colorado’s outdoors is multi-use, it’s crucial for both hunters and nonhunters to show respect and courtesy to all users engaged in outdoor recreation.
Plan your adventure
Find locations to hunt using the Colorado Hunting Atlas. This resource allows you to find public land, save topographic maps, view big game migration corridors and concentration areas, and view OHV trails. CPW also encourages hunters and outdoor recreationists to download the free Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) mobile app to check active fire alerts before heading out on trails.
High fire danger
Prolonged drought conditions have led to high fire danger across the Western Slope, prompting Stage 2 fire restrictions in many areas. Dry fuels combined with low humidity and gusty winds create dangerous conditions for a wildfire to ignite and spread. Add in a little wind, and what started as a small fire can turn into a quick-moving fire with rapid growth. Hunters heading out this season are encouraged to follow these tips to help reduce the risk of a wildfire starting.
- Secure chains on campers and trailers.
- Make sure your tires are in good condition and filled with the recommended amount of air.
- Avoid driving or parking over dry grass.
- If you are in an area where campfires are allowed, use established fire rings if available. If not, build a fire away from anything that can catch fire, such as shrubs, trees or tall grasses.
- Do not leave fires unattended, and put fires out until the embers are cold enough to touch before you leave.
How can nonhunters prepare for hunting season?
The majority of public lands in Colorado are open to multiple types of recreational use. There is no need to limit your outdoor activities in the fall; however, nonhunters should recognize that hunters are on the landscape and take additional precautions.
A general knowledge of hunting season dates and safety tips can help keep you safe. See the 2025 Big Game Brochure for a complete list of season dates.
- Big game season dates:
- Rifle bear season – Sept. 2-30, 2025
- Archery season – Sept. 2-30, 2025
- Muzzleloader season – Sept. 13-21, 2025
- Rifle seasons
- 1st season – Oct. 15-19, 2025
- 2nd season – Oct. 25 to Nov. 2, 2025
- 3rd season – Nov. 8-16, 2025
- 4th season – Nov. 19-23, 2025
For safety reasons, big game hunters using a firearm must wear fluorescent orange or pink when in the field (camouflage orange or pink is not allowed). Archery hunters are exempt from this requirement. While not required, it is recommended that other recreation users wear bright colors as well, especially during the muzzleloader and rifle seasons.
Please note it is illegal to intentionally interfere with hunters, including causing animals to flee, denying access to public areas, or injecting yourself into the line of fire.
Hunters’ role in wildlife conservation
Colorado manages its wildlife using the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation, the cornerstone of modern wildlife conservation across the United States. This revolutionary model uses hunting and fishing fees to fund conservation efforts and protects wildlife from exploitation, habitat destruction, or extinction.
For almost two centuries, this model has been a large part of the reason why Colorado’s wildlife is so healthy and abundant. This model is still the most successful wildlife management model in the world.
Hunters also play an essential role in CPW’s chronic wasting disease (CWD) management. Their participation in mandatory CWD testing initiatives is vital to wildlife managers’ ability to assess the disease’s prevalence and make data-driven management decisions.
Gray wolves and coyotes: how to spot the differences
Coyotes and gray wolves can look similar from a distance. CPW created a Coyote or Gray Wolf – How to Spot the Differences Handouthttps://cpw.widencollective.com/assets/share/asset/vgd3rogvrx to help you spot the differences.
The federal Endangered Species Act and state law protect gray wolves in Colorado. Penalties for illegally killing a gray wolf can vary and can include substantial fines, jail time, and loss of hunting privileges. Find more wolf educational resources at cpw.state.co.us/living-wolves.
New coyote hunting regulation for big-game hunters
Please note: Hunters with an unfilled big-game license can no longer take coyotes with their unfilled tag. Coyote hunters must now have a small game license and take the 2025 Harvest Information Program (HIP) survey to harvest coyotes in Colorado.
New Annual Greater Sage-Grouse, Mountain Sharp-Tailed Grouse and White-tailed Ptarmigan Permit
In addition to a small game license and completed HIP survey, hunters targeting greater sage-grouse, mountain sharp-tailed grouse and white-tailed ptarmigan will also need to purchase a $5 annual permit prior to hunting these small game birds. The purpose of this permit is to help CPW identify hunters of these species, which will greatly help CPW provide more precise harvest information across the state for these species of special interest.
The Greater Sage-Grouse, Mountain Sharp-Tailed Grouse and Ptarmigan Permit can be purchased for $5 in person at a sales agent or online at cpwshop.com in the Buy Small Game and Combo Licenses section. Please do not purchase this permit unless you plan to hunt one or all of these small game species.
Additional hunting licenses
Read the “What’s New” page in the Big Game Hunting Brochure or watch the ‘What’s New’ 2025 Colorado Big Game video to see game management unit-specific changes for 2025.
Additional limited licenses are still available for deer, elk, pronghorn, and bear, and you can still purchase over-the-counter licenses for bear, elk, pronghorn, and white-tailed deer. Limited licenses that weren’t issued in the primary or secondary draws, along with reissued licenses that were returned by other hunters go on the Leftover List and are available for purchase in person, online or at sales agents. A Reissue Preview List is posted every Tuesday with hunter-returned licenses that become available for purchase every Wednesday morning. Additional details are available on CPW’s website.
If you have questions about setting up your accounts, planning your hunts, or purchasing licenses, customer service representatives and hunt planners are available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. MT at 303-297-1192. Hunting resources are available at cpw.state.co.us/hunting.
Learn more about outdoor recreation opportunities in Colorado at cpw.state.co.us.
