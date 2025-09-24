Dora Hernandez – September 4, 1934 – September 21, 2025
Sep 24, 2025
A Funeral Liturgy for Lamar, Colorado resident, Dora Hernandez will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday,
October 3, 2025 at Valley Funeral & Cremation in Lamar, Colorado with Deacon Allan Medina officiating.
Per Dora’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Dora M. Hernandez passed away, with her family by her side, on September 21, 2025 at her home in
Lamar, Colorado at the age of 90. She was born on September 24, 1934 in Dodge City, Kansas to Roy
and Guadalupe (Gonzalez) Martinez.
Dora was united in marriage to Jesse B. Hernandez. To this union, seven children were born. Shortly
after marriage, the couple moved to Lamar, Colorado where they would raise their children. Dora was a
devoted homemaker who also loved to share her culinary talents. Her food brought comfort and delight
to the many she cooked for in her years working at Maxwell House, Stagecoach, and Cow Palace. Dora’s
passion for food and her community led her to opening her own restaurant, The Main Cafe. She retired
in 2002, after a fulfilling career. Dora’s family was the center of her world, and her greatest joy came
from her time spent with them.
Dora is survived by her children, Jesse Jr. (Sharon) Hernandez of Alamosa, Colorado, Priscilla (Joe)
Marquez of Lamar, Colorado, Jim (Connie) Hernandez of Denver, Colorado, Ed Hernandez of Lamar,
Colorado, Lisa (Randy) Alba of Lamar, Colorado, and Patrick (Veronica) Hernandez of Denver, Colorado;
16 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; sisters, Josephine Renfro of
Charleston, North Carolina and Mary Remigio of Dodge City, Kansas; many other relatives and a host of
friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jesse Hernandez; infant son, Robert Lee Hernandez; grandson, Randell Alba; sister, Tillie; brothers, Manuel, Pete, and Margo. Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Area Hospice in care of Valley Funeral & Cremation, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
