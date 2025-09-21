DOR warns of new text message scam in effort to get ahead of fraudsters

Barbara Crimond | Sep 21, 2025 | Comments 0
|
|
Denver – September 19, 2025 — The Department of Revenue wants taxpayers to be aware of a new text-based tax scam that is spreading throughout the country, and could target Coloradans.
Recently, the Colorado Department of Revenue received reports of taxpayers in other states being targeted by fraudsters. It is likely that Centennial State residents will receive similar texts.
The text messages often ask individuals for banking information so that they can receive their tax refund while also mentioning the consequences of not responding by the deadline.
The Department of Revenue encourages Coloradans not to respond or click links in text messages allegedly sent by the Department. In other states, these text messages have directed people to fraudulent websites that are designed to look legitimate and steal personal and banking information.
The Colorado Department of Revenue will not send unsolicited texts asking for personal data or to update banking information. Taxpayers who receive these text messages should report them at StopFraudColorado.gov/.
Anyone who receives this kind of fraudulent texts is encouraged to report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov or the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov. Be sure to include the phone number or email that sent the message and the website linked in the text.
Taxpayers in the following states and cities are currently experiencing this campaign:
Like this:
Like Loading...
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • Featured • Media Release • State • Technology