Andrew Oakley – August 8, 1985 – September 10, 2025
A memorial service for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Andrew Oakley will be held at a later date.
Andrew was born on August 8, 1985 at Lamar, Colorado to Lucian Torres and Laurie Oakley and passed away on September 10, 2025 at Parkview Hospital with his family by his side at the age of 40. Andrew is preceded in death by his grandma Opal Simpkins, uncle Stevan Lee Oakley, aunt Eloise Lyons, uncle Jeffrey Simpkins, brother-in-law Robbie Wait and cousin Matthew Lyons. He is survived by his mother Laurie Oakley; father Lucian Torres, siblings JoDee Oakley and Jacob Oakley, niece Chloe (Aiden Schneider) Oakley and cousins Stephanie Oakley and RaeAnne McCarty all of Lamar, CO. He is also survived by his daughter Briauna Oakley of Las Angeles, CA, as well other cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Andrew Oakley Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
