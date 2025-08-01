The Colorado State Patrol Arrests Suspect in Laser Strike Incident – Suspect accused of targeting multiple aircraft with a laser
(COMMERCE CITY, COLO) – Last night, at 9:15 p.m., the Colorado State Patrol Aircraft Unit, while conducting traffic operations in the Denver Metro area, overheard multiple commercial airplane pilots reporting a green laser being directed into the cockpits of their aircraft.
The Colorado State Patrol Aircraft Unit was able to locate the suspect on East 64th Avenue and Monaco Street in Commerce City, CO. While surveilling the suspect, the suspect pointed the laser at the aircraft multiple times. The aircraft crew was then able to direct ground troopers to the suspect as he was attempting to drive to a new location.
Jose Alonzo Duarte-Campos (41) was arrested and faces multiple charges, including:
Unlawfully Aiming a Laser Device at an Aircraft (Felony offense)
Driving Under the Influence of Drugs (Misdemeanor offense)
Possession of methamphetamine
Additionally, Duarte-Campos had a felony warrant for dangerous drugs.
Laser strikes on aircraft are a serious federal offense and pose a significant risk to pilots, passengers, and the public. Anyone witnessing such activity is encouraged to report it to local law enforcement immediately.
Arrests and charges are merely accusations until and unless a suspect is convicted of a crime. All suspects and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
