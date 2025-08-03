Sugar City rancher Curt Russell is 120th President of Colorado Cattlemen’s Association
Barbara Crimond | Aug 03, 2025 | Comments 0
Curt Russell, 120th President of Colorado Cattlemen’s Association
LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Curt Russell, rancher from Sugar City, Colo., stepped into his role as the 120th president of Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) at CCA’s 2025 Annual Convention hosted June 23-25th in Steamboat Springs, Colo. Since 2017, Russell has served on CCA’s Board of Directors and has been actively involved in local, state, and national cattlemen’s associations. As he looks toward this year as CCA President, Curt anticipates challenges for the Colorado beef industry but is excited for ongoing opportunities to continue advancing the beef industry’s legacy for future generations and accomplishing goals set forth by the association.
Curt follows Tom Harrington, outgoing CCA President, from Carbondale, Colo. Harrington’s term as CCA President had no shortage of excitement from ongoing wolf introduction conflicts to a national election and a complicated state legislative session.
Harrington said of his experience as CCA President, “When I look back on the past year, I am honored to have represented all the great men, women, and families of industry as president of the association.” Harrington continued to say, “From my statewide travels, I have been impressed by the commitment of our association and its members to bettering our industry. We are an industry and organization that knows the importance of hard work and dedication and this is one of the reasons why we have stayed strong for 158 years.”
CCA’s new president, Curt Russell, and his wife, Susan, reside near Sugar City, Colo. where they run their family owned and operated registered Simmental seedstock business. Raised on a Kansas cattle ranch, Curt has been involved in agriculture his entire life. He received his B.S. in Animal Sciences & Industry from Kansas State University and continued his ag involvement through industry positions including feedlot management, ag commodity marketing, sales, and balancing livestock nutritional rations. Additionally, Curt and Susan owned and operated a feed store, custom mill, semi fleet, and AI business for nearly 20 years. After a brief retirement, they are involved again in liquid feed and AI service work. Russell’s Reflected R Ranch has received several industry and Simmental breed awards. The Russell family is active in their local community, church, and Simmental breed associations in addition to various cattlemen’s associations.
Throughout his lifetime, Curt has learned the importance of giving of one’s time to the beef community and he is dedicated to representing the needs of the grassroots CCA membership during his presidency. Curt understands the value of continued engagement with consumers and collaborating with other agricultural groups to ensure recognition of a unified voice for legislators and policymakers. He is also excited to work with CCA’s board, members, and affiliates to help CCA accomplish its goal of “Heading Home” to the Livestock Exchange Building.
“As we look to the year ahead, I am looking forward to serving the members of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association as their president,” said Russell. “The strength of our association comes from our powerful, engaged membership and affiliates. I am confident that the collective voices and efforts of our industry will affect positive change, and I look forward to working alongside you, building upon our proud past to create an exciting and enduring future for the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and the industry we love.”
As with the officers from years before, this year’s officers will be leading the association as CCA continues its mission of being the premier cattlemen’s association that serves as the principal voice and advocate for Colorado beef production.
CCA is pleased to welcome the CCA 2025-2026 Board of Directors:
- President: Curt Russell, Sugar City
- President-Elect: Mark LeValley, Hotchkiss
- 1st Vice President: Jim Magnuson, Eaton
- 2nd Vice President: Mike Camblin, Maybell
- Treasurer: John Michal, Sterling
- Northeast quarter representatives: Billy Schmitz, Johnstown & Jim Santomaso, Sterling
- Northwest quarter representatives: Lenny Klinglesmith, Meeker & John Raftopoulos, Craig
- Southwest quarter representatives: Andy Spann, Gunnison & Pete Stagner, Moffat
- Southeast quarter representatives: R.J. Jolly, Kit Carson & Nate Tanner, Yoder
- Immediate Past President: Tom Harrington, Carbondale
- Past President: Robert Farnam, Brush
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured • Media Release • Ranching • State
About the Author: