Rosetta Hickman – June 25, 1941 – August 12, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Aug 13, 2025 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident Rosetta June Hickman will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Jeff Alexander of the Calvary Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 from 9:00AM until the time of service at 11:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Rosetta was born on June 25, 1941 at La Junta, Colorado and passed away on August 12, 2025 at Memorial Central Hospital with family by her side at the age of 84. She is preceded in death by her Husband Clifford E. Hickman, her son Danny Hickman, her parents Leonard and Mozell Hightower and Bobbie Weeks, her brother Delbert Hightower, sister Jane Hardy, great-niece Amber Besse and her very special companion in the last years, her cat Tony. Rosetta is survived by her son Stephen (Pauletta) Hickman of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Cody, Colton and Jonathan Hickman all of Wiley, CO, siblings Barbara (Dennis) Mowery of Pueblo West, CO, Joann Aldape, Mary Caudel, Grant Caudel, and Alfred White all of CA. She is also survived by her niece Tiffany (Cesario) Hernandez of Pueblo West, CO and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Rosetta had a strong love of God, church, her family, friends and the community. This showed with her dedication to being a CNA at different nursing homes in Pueblo and Lamar for 15 years until she became disabled. She enjoyed caring for and helping people in her church and community in any way needed. She was the recipient of the Angels Among Us award in 2008 and the Ten Year Service Award from Sandhaven Care Center in 1990. Rosetta also loved running a daycare for many years with several children she cared for deeply. She was a youth teacher at the Calvary Baptist Church and would hold CEF Clubs at her home in the summertime for several years. To pass time Rosetta enjoyed bowling, crafts and ceramics. Her favorite color was purple, she loved York Peppermint Patties, the Denver Broncos and last but not least her Dr. Pepper. Rosetta will be deeply missed by neighbors, friends and family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rosetta Hickman Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhom.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: