Lamar School District RE-2 accepting bids for mowing services at schools

Barbara Crimond | Aug 26, 2025 | Comments 0

Lamar School District RE-2 is currently accepting sealed bids for mowing services at four of our district properties: Central Office, Washington Elementary School, Parkview Elementary School, and Lamar Middle School.

The scope of services includes mowing, edging, and trimming at each location. In line with district policy, vendors must be pre-qualified in order to submit a bid. Vendors not currently pre-qualified may complete the pre-qualification process with the Superintendent’s Office no later than 12:00 PM on Friday, September 5, 2025.

All sealed bids are due by 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at which time they will be opened publicly.

The form is linked below:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1R3CIQvT-NO0LRANSyI603mdo–3DA8IgOPTPB2uil0w/edit?usp=sharing

Thank you,

Dr. Chad Krug

Superintendent

Lamar RE-2

719-336-3251