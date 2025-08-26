Horacio Martinez – October 4, 1044 – August 20, 2025
A Graveside Memorial Service for Horacio Martinez will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, September 5, 2025 at Fort Lyon National Cemetery with Father Joseph Matitu officiating. Military Committal Rites will be provided by Las Animas V.F.W. Post #2411 and American Legion Post #6. Visitation will be held at Horber Funeral Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 3, 2025.
Horacio Orlando Martinez, 80, of Las Animas, CO departed this life peacefully on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, jokes, and a smile that would brighten the room. Horacio was born on October 4, 1944, in Roswell, New Mexico to Bernardino and Amada Martinez. He was the beloved husband of Shirley Martinez, his loving wife of 37 years. Together they united two beautiful families, James (Dawn) Werick of Brighton, CO, Susanna (Dan) McElligott of Huntington Beach, CA, Christopher (Denise) Valdez of Wildomar, CA, Julie (Todd) Roberson of Fountain Valley, CA, Greg (Candy) Valdez of Colorado Springs, CO, Shawna Martinez of San Diego, CA, James (Michelle) Valdez of Pueblo CO, Jennifer (Garrett) Godfrey of Las Animas, CO, Anthony Valdez of Las Animas, CO, and Laura (Joey) Garcia of Las Animas, CO.
Horacio was a grandfather of 32 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren, creating a treasured trove of cherished memories filled with silly antics, unforgettable stories, and a never-ending supply of light hearted mischief. He loved creating crafts with metal and enjoyed making yard ornaments. Working on crossword puzzles and buying lottery tickets were his favorite pastime. Horacio was always looking for a way to make people smile. He also found immense joy in spending time with friends and family creating lasting memories.
Horacio was employed at Fort Lyon VA Hospital for many years where he was known as Marty. When he left Fort Lyon, he went to work for the Census Bureau. Horacio later went to work at Bent County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher. He became interested in a position at Bent County Correctional Facility as a Correctional Officer/Master Control where he worked for several years before his retirement. Horacio served in the United States Military for 10 years, in the United States Navy and the United States Army. He was honorably discharged in March of 1969.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shawna Martinez; son, Gregory Thomas Valdez; granddaughter, Amber Pacino; grandsons, Timothy and Elijah; parents, Bernardino Martinez and Amada Martinez; brothers, Max Martinez, Alfred “Benny” Martinez, and Louie Martinez; sisters, Josephine “Joann” Gonzales, Yolanda Aguilar, Dolores Aragon, Lucille Martinez, and Ysabel “Bella” Vigil.
Memorial contributions may be made to Donor Alliance. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Revelation 21:4
“And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away. “
