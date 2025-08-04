Elementary Expectations Around a School Bus – Colorado State Patrol launches ‘Stop for School Buses’ campaign
Barbara Crimond | Aug 04, 2025 | Comments 0
(Colorado)—Colorado students are starting to head back to the classroom, beginning with Mesa, El Paso and Aurora County Public Schools this week. With classes in session, school buses will be sharing the roadway with motorists. The Colorado State Patrol wants to ensure that drivers are aware of the passing and stopping rules surrounding school buses, including the new passing rule enacted on May 24, 2025 (SB 25-1230).
New this year, drivers who are approaching a school bus from an oncoming lane will be required to stop unless there is a physical barrier separating the opposing directions of traffic. Painted lines or a painted median will no longer be sufficient; there needs to be a median (raised or depressed) or a physical barrier separating the lanes.
Each year, near misses and crashes involving school buses occur. One of the most common risks associated with school bus transportation is when drivers illegally pass a stopped school bus displaying flashing red lights. This places children at risk while crossing the street, boarding or disembarking.
“Knowing when you are required to stop needs to become second nature,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “School buses create temporary traffic control zones; they are mobile safety zones for the bus and the vulnerable population they transport.”
According to Colorado State Patrol citation numbers, troopers issued 15 citations for failing to stop for a stopped school bus displaying flashing red lights in calendar year 2024. So far, in 2025 (January–May), troopers have issued nine citations.
In addition, over the last five years (2021-2025), there have been five crashes involving school buses that resulted from drivers failing to stop for a stopped school bus displaying flashing red lights. Four of the five crashes resulted in property damage only, and the fifth was an injury crash.
- Drivers must stop at least 20 feet before reaching a school bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing, whether it is on your side of the road, the opposite side of the road or at an intersection.
- You are not required to stop if the school bus with its red lights flashing is on a roadway opposite you that is separated by a raised or depressed median or other physical barrier.
- You must remain stopped until the flashing red lights are no longer operating.
- Use caution after the school bus begins to move, as there will be children crossing or near the roadway. Wait and watch before proceeding.
“Those flashing lights and stop signs aren’t just for show. They are there to keep kids safe,” explained Col. Packard. “It’s also a life lesson for these students. Demonstrate patience and respect for others; these kids are watching and learning from you.”
###
Filed Under: Featured • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Public Safety • School • State
About the Author: